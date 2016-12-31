Slainte! This year, 2016, has been quite the doozy. From a onslaught of beloved celebrities deaths to political uncertainty left right and center, we reckon the whole world is ready for a New Year. So, let's be havin' ye 2017.

Here are some Irish toasts and salutations to raise your glasses to this New Year’s Eve and welcome 2017.

Here's to a better great year!

1. May your giving hand never fail you.



2. May we all be alive at this same time next year.



3. May the Lord keep you in the palm of His hand, and never close His fist too tight!



4. May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live!



5. May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future.



6. Here's to a long life and a merry one.

A quick death and an easy one.

A pretty girl and an honest one.

A cold beer - and another one!



7. May your troubles be less,

And your blessings be more.

And nothing but happiness come through your door.



8. May your neighbors respect you,

Trouble neglect you,

The angels protect you,

And heaven accept you.



9. Merry met and merry part, I drink to thee with all my heart.



10. Dung hills rise and castles fall, we are all equal one and all.