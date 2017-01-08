While Kerrygold ads across the US and even in Ireland tend to focus on the country’s green, green fields, with plenty of cows eating up the nutritious grass on idyllic farms, it appears that with the beauty of the African continent, a different angle is needed to promote the Kerrygold products.

The Irish dairy company opened a packaging facility in Nigeria in 2015, although they have been operating from the continent since the 1990s, and their products have only been growing in popularity.

As with Guinness, who also produce from Nigeria, Kerrygold has a massive following throughout many African countries, with products often being spotted in supermarkets in countries such as Rwanda.

However, when we think of Kerrygold, we most likely think of its butter but throughout Africa, the most popular product is, in fact, its cream milk powder, mostly sold across North and sub-Saharan Africa.

Marketed as “the creamiest milk from the world’s greenest country” (now that’s high praise!), in 2015, the Irish company also released this entertaining this ditty to encourage people to go out and buy the milk powder. Recently discovered by a Reddit user, the ad is certainly getting Irish people talking.

Featuring fantastic lyrics such as “Kerrygold, clap, clap, clap your hands,” we honestly can’t get it out of our heads. It’s sure to go down as one of our favorite Irish ads as well as making is really want to give this milk powder a try!

