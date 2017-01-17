It’s still January! How’s the new year’s resolution going? The one thing we certainly miss is our sweet treats that’s why this recipe from Rozanna Purcell is so great.

These cookies are not only Paleo but Vegan to boot! To break that down, the Paleo diet is “based on the types of foods presumed to have been eaten by early humans.” The Vegan diets does not include any animal products. So what we’re saying is these cookies could not be any more healthy and pure.

Paleo and Vegan cookie recipe

Makes 8 cookies

Ingredients:

155g ground almond

4x 15 ml tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

3 coconut oil at room temp

3 tablespoons coconut flour

Tsp Vanilla essence

Pinch sea salt

1 tablespoon flax soaked in 3 tablespoons water for 20 minutes

35 g dark/vegan chocolate chopped into chunks

Method:

Preheat oven to 180 °C.

Place the ground almond in a mixing bowl along with the maple, coconut oil, coconut sugar, essence and sea salt. Using a fork, mix them into a a sticky wet dough. There should be no trace of coconut oil visible.

Next, add in the soaked flax seed which should be pretty gloopy and combine well into the mix.

Stir in the chocolate chunks.

The mix should be slightly wet but sticky enough to take sections and roll into balls before place them on to a non-stick or lined baking tray and using your fingers pressing down to roughly 1.5 cm in height.

Bake for 24 minutes until golden along the edges and still a tiny bit soft in the middle. Let cool for 30 min before using a spatula lift each one off. They are super crunchy on the outside yet chewy and soft in the middle- it's like a party in your mouth!

* Roz Purcell is one of Ireland’s most successful models and was the 2010 winner of Miss Universe Ireland. She now adds celebrity chef to her resume with her cooking blog, Natural Born Feeder.

Alternatively if you'd rather not go the healthy root...here's a recipe for Irish chocolate chip cookies with Kerrygold butter.