So what’s the secret to a delicious pizza dough? Guinness!

At least that’s what award-winning pizza chef Tony Gemignani thinks, and he should know! He is the 12-time winner in the World Pizza Championship and has been in the pizza business for 26 years.

Gemignani is the author of three books about pizza and owns 15 restaurants across Northern California and Las Vegas, including his flagship shop, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. He's also competed on the Food Network.

His sausage and stout pizza is made with fresh, house-made mozzarella, beer sausage and lots of Guinness beer in the dough.

The man also has some mad pizza dough tossing skills! He has been inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records three times — twice for creating the largest pizza, and once for the most consecutive pizza dough rolls across the shoulders - a unique pizza acrobatics trick.

Check out this video, created by Insider food, of Gemignani making his Guinness-inspired pizza and showing off his impressive pizza throwing skills.