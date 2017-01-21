St. Patrick’s Cathedral is one of New York City’s finest buildings and most spectacular churches as well as being the largest house of worships for Catholic in the city.



Over 150 years ago, Archbishop John Hughes announced his plans to to build the “new” St. Patrick’s Cathedral. In a ceremony at Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Archbishop Hughes proposed “for the glory of Almighty God, for the honor of the Blessed and Immaculate Virgin, for the exaltation of Holy Mother Church, for the dignity of our ancient and glorious Catholic name, to erect a Cathedral in the City of New York that may be worthy of our increasing numbers, intelligence, and wealth as a religious community, and at all events, worthy as a public architectural monument, of the present and prospective crowns of this metropolis of the American continent.”



It took 21 years to build and was finally opened to the people in the spring of 1879.

7

ive million people visit the Cathedral every year.

According to Archbishop Timothy Dolan’s welcome messages, more than one million prayer candles are lit at St. Patrick’s Cathedral every year and fHere are some facts about St. Patrick's Cathedral:

7

7

7

- The new gallery organ, which was replaced in 1930, has 7,855 pipes

- The Cathedral has 21 altars and 19 bells, each named after a different saint

7

- It has more than 2,800 stained glass panels

7

Read more: Top 20 secret Irish landmarks in New York