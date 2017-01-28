The angelic voice of 13-year-old Irish singer Owen Mac is continuing to wow country music lovers throughout the US as his music videos become viral sensations. One of his biggest hits, “Play me the Waltz of the Angels,” has reached over a quarter of a million views alone and love is pouring in for the exceptionally talented young lad from Co. Derry.

Although concentrating on his school work for the time being, Owen told IrishCentral in a previous interview that he continues to perform across the island of Ireland and is winning himself a legion of fans.

“Singing is going to be my number one goal but I also have said to my parents that I want to get my education as well because you never know what could happen, ” Owen told us.

“In that case, I could fall back on my education but at the minute, it's music, music, music and I hope to continue with that.”

Unfortunately, this means that we may not see him on this side of the Atlantic too soon, but with his second album on the way, we can expect plenty more videos of Owen showing off his vocal chords in the near future.

Taking after his singing dad, Owen Mac got his big break when he was asked on stage to perform “God’s Plan” at a BBC event in Northern Ireland. Since then he’s recorded videos and his very own first album and seems to be taking all of his newfound fame in his stride.

“I've always heard country music all around the house,” Owen told IrishCentral, “and I've always heard Dad singing in different spots around the local area and so I suppose I just sort of wanted to do it myself and it's been going great for me so far, thank God.”

You can listen to Owen Mac singing “Play me the Waltz of the Angels” here: