Ireland’s longest off-road walking and cycling trail is now open, just in time for the summer season.
The new Waterford Greenway, which is around 28.6 miles long, runs along an old railway one between Waterford and Dungarvan.
A new video has been launched which shows the beautiful scenery along the route, which officially opened last month.
The promotional video follows the adventures of two 12-year-olds, Patrick Brennan and Chloe Walsh, and features cameos of some well-known local celebrities, such as Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath, players Kevin Moran, Ian O'Regan, Barry Coughlan, Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony,,Ireland rugby captain Niamh Briggs, Fair City star Carrie Crowley, and celebrity chef Paul Flynn with his dog Sky.
Patricks sets off from Waterford City and Chloe from Dungarvan. They meet at the half-way point, a stunning vantage point in Kilmacthomas.
The closing shot of the video was filmed on the 50 meter (164 feet) high Kilmacthomas Viaduct and features nearly 200 people, including performers from Spraoi, a performing arts theatre company in Waterford.
For more information on the Waterford Greenway, check out the Waterford Greenway website or visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and the hashtags #WaterfordGreenway and #BeautifulJourney.
Meanwhile check out the promo video below.
