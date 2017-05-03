Ireland’s longest off-road walking and cycling trail is now open, just in time for the summer season.

The new Waterford Greenway, which is around 28.6 miles long, runs along an old railway one between Waterford and Dungarvan.

A new video has been launched which shows the beautiful scenery along the route, which officially opened last month.

Thanks to @roddiecleeresims for sharing this wonderful picture of the #WaterfordGreenway in all it's glory . We hope you enjoyed our official opening party today! #instadaily #instaireland #instagood #loveireland #WaterfordGreenway A post shared by Waterford Greenway (@waterfordgreenway) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The promotional video follows the adventures of two 12-year-olds, Patrick Brennan and Chloe Walsh, and features cameos of some well-known local celebrities, such as Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath, players Kevin Moran, Ian O'Regan, Barry Coughlan, Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony,,Ireland rugby captain Niamh Briggs, Fair City star Carrie Crowley, and celebrity chef Paul Flynn with his dog Sky.

Patricks sets off from Waterford City and Chloe from Dungarvan. They meet at the half-way point, a stunning vantage point in Kilmacthomas.

Blue skies and sunshine! It was all the masterplan for today's launch of the #WaterfordGreenway 🤗🌞 where are you planning on going? #waterfordit? #Kilmacthomas? #Dungarvan? #Greenway A post shared by Waterford Greenway (@waterfordgreenway) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

The closing shot of the video was filmed on the 50 meter (164 feet) high Kilmacthomas Viaduct and features nearly 200 people, including performers from Spraoi, a performing arts theatre company in Waterford.

For more information on the Waterford Greenway, check out the Waterford Greenway website or visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and the hashtags #WaterfordGreenway and #BeautifulJourney.

Meanwhile check out the promo video below.