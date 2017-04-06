The summer tourist season is fast approaching, but did you know that winter is actually one of the best times to visit Ireland? Fewer crowds, Ireland's comparatively temperate climate, and cheaper airfare all add up to make a no-brainer for savvy travelers.

For the first time in its 85-year history, CIE Tours is launching winter itineraries for the 2017/2018 season, featuring six unique tours to Ireland and Scotland. For travel between November 1, 2017 – March 31, 2018, the ‘Winter Collection’ takes advantage of Ireland and Scotland’s surprisingly mild winters, fewer crowds outside of the traditional peak seasons and incredible value, including CIE’s exclusive roundtrip airfare beginning at $499 from the east coast when booked with select guided tours by April 10, 2017*.

“There’s a serenity in the winter that invites travelers to explore – particularly the natural beauty of Ireland and Scotland,” said Susan Black, Chief Commercial Officer for CIE Tours. “As the only tour operator creating new tours during the winter season, we’re thrilled to bring these experiences to life for guests when they can enjoy the best of these destinations with fewer crowds and greater value. And while the temperatures remain mild during the winter, travelers will find that CIE’s traditional Irish hospitality is always, always warm.”

From the celebration of Hogmany - Scotland’s New Year’s festivities – to scenic tours of Ireland’s famed coastline, CIE Tours’ ‘Winter Collection’ includes the following six experiences:

Winter Getaway: Dublin from $690; Lively pubs, cozy restaurants, boutique shopping and historical treasures await guests during this 4-day getaway to Dublin. A personal guide is available for city tours, while guests are also given ample free time to explore attractions on their own from the Guinness Storehouse to the Dublin Castle

Lively pubs, cozy restaurants, boutique shopping and historical treasures await guests during this 4-day getaway to Dublin. A personal guide is available for city tours, while guests are also given ample free time to explore attractions on their own from the Guinness Storehouse to the Dublin Castle Irish Adventure Winter from $1240; Experience the magic that is Ireland’s winter coastline with visits to must-see attractions such as Blarney Castle, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry and Giant’s Causeway. Travelers will stay in Dublin, Waterford, Killarney, Galway and Derry during this 9-day tour while enjoying authentic experiences, including a traditional pub sing-along experience

Experience the magic that is Ireland’s winter coastline with visits to must-see attractions such as Blarney Castle, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry and Giant’s Causeway. Travelers will stay in Dublin, Waterford, Killarney, Galway and Derry during this 9-day tour while enjoying authentic experiences, including a traditional pub sing-along experience Taste of Ireland Winter from $1090; A 6-night/7- day tour that serves as a perfect introduction to the Emerald Isle. Guests can kiss the Blarney Stone, drive the scenic Ring of Kerry and visit the majestic Cliffs of Moher - without the crowds of high season

A 6-night/7- day tour that serves as a perfect introduction to the Emerald Isle. Guests can kiss the Blarney Stone, drive the scenic Ring of Kerry and visit the majestic Cliffs of Moher - without the crowds of high season Winter Getaway: Killarney from $740; A 5-day experience to best attractions in southern Ireland, and without the crowds leaving plenty of time to take in the pubs, shops, and postcard-perfect winter scenery. With just 24 guests, this intimate guided vacation allows guests to maximize vacation days with a memorable getaway

A 5-day experience to best attractions in southern Ireland, and without the crowds leaving plenty of time to take in the pubs, shops, and postcard-perfect winter scenery. With just 24 guests, this intimate guided vacation allows guests to maximize vacation days with a memorable getaway Winter Getaway: Edinburgh from $1190; Discover the vibrant city of Scotland’s capital with a 5-day winter getaway to Edinburgh. Visit the must-see attractions without the bustling crowds of high-season from Edinburgh Castle to Glenkinchie Distillery for "wee dram" – a great way to warm up on a winter night

Discover the vibrant city of Scotland’s capital with a 5-day winter getaway to Edinburgh. Visit the must-see attractions without the bustling crowds of high-season from Edinburgh Castle to Glenkinchie Distillery for "wee dram" – a great way to warm up on a winter night Winter Getaway: Edinburgh NYE Celebration from $1690; Discover the vibrant city of Scotland’s capital during the most festive time of year – Hogmanay! Hogmanay is the celebration of the New Year and guests will be in the heart of the festivities. In addition, travelers will experience the jubilant atmosphere of winter in Scotland and some of the country’s best attractions during this 5-day guided tour. (Airfare promotion not applicable to this tour.)

For more information or to book a tour from the new ‘Winter Collection,’ please visit www.cietours.com or phone 1-800- 243-8687.

*Roundtrip economy flights to Dublin, Shannon or Edinburgh at $499 from the east coast (JFK, Newark, Boston, Hartford, Washington Dulles, Orlando, Miami and Chicago) and $699 from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix. These fares, for travel 11/01/17 and 3/30/18, are available with the purchase of select ‘Winter Collection’ tours when booked by April 10, 2017. Promo code: WINTER. Full payment for air is due within 48 hours of booking. Airfares are non-refundable, may not be available on all desired travel dates and are subject to airline-imposed change/cancellation penalties starting from $300 per passenger, plus any fare differentials at re-ticketing. Baggage fees may apply; see www.iflybags.com for details. Land prices are per person, based on double occupancy for 2017/2018 departures and vary by departure date. Rates are subject to availability and other conditions may apply. Not combinable with any other CIE Tours offers or discounts, and not available on Group travel. Offer valid on new bookings only, may be withdrawn at any time, and is subject to availability.