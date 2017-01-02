Killarney has been named as one of the world’s 10 best places to retire.

The Co Kerry town, located in the southwest of Ireland, made the number 10 spot on Oyster.com’s list of “retirement-worthy spots.”

Hiking trails, shops and restaurants, and golf courses are listed as just a few of the reasons to retire in Killarney, which is a stop on the scenic ring of Kerry.

The hotel site writes: “Are you Irish? Or just love rolling green hills and horse-filled farmlands? Killarney, Ireland may be the ideal place for you to relocate. The town is a stop on the famed Ring of Kerry and has excellent hiking trails in the adjacent national park."

"Additionally, the cute town -- with horse-drawn carriages to boot -- is easily walkable. There are also plenty of shops and restaurants -- not to mention, some of the country's best golf courses. With historic sites and local culture abound, it's unsurprising that it's one of the most-visited places in Ireland.”

According to a survey, one third of Irish-Americans would like to retire in Ireland; unfortunately, the high financial requirements keep the dream out of reach for many in the U.S.