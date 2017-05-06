There are 20 horses in the 2017 Kentucky Derby. In the average race in America, there are seven or eight so the chances of hitting much bigger odds are far greater.

Want to try your luck? On Irish War Cry, perhaps? Here's how you do it.



Type of bets: Win, place, and show



You can bet your horse simply to win, or to place, i.e come in first two, or show i.e to come in first three.

But there are more ways to bet!



Bet; straight exacta: bet your horses to come in first and second in that order.

Exacta Box or Quinella: bet them to come in first and second in either order.



Triple: Bet your horses to come first second and third Triple Box: bet them to come in first, second and third in any order.



Superfecta: Bet the first, second, third and fourth



Superfecta Box: Bet them to come in first second third and fourth in any order



Daily Double: bet the winner of two consecutive races> IE first and second races

Good luck!