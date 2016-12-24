Born in 1904, Co. Monaghan poet Patrick Kavanagh became known as one of the county's best because of his unique ability to talk about country life in Ireland at the start of the 20th century and in his Christmas favorite "A Christmas Childhood" he does just that, remembering back to the winters of his childhood.

This poem was born out of Kavanagh's loneliness and solitude and he penned it having spent a Christmas season alone in his flat in Dublin. The poem is filled with nostalgia for rural, farming, family life and his memories come to us through Christian imagery from the story of the birth of Jesus.

Enjoy!

One side of the potato-pits was white with frost –

How wonderful that was, how wonderful!

And when we put our ears to the paling-post

The music that came out was magical.



The light between the ricks of hay and straw

Was a hole in Heaven’s gable. An apple tree

With its December-glinting fruit we saw –

O you, Eve, were the world that tempted me.



To eat the knowledge that grew in clay

And death the germ within it! Now and then

I can remember something of the gay

Garden that was childhood’s. Again.



The tracks of cattle to a drinking-place,

A green stone lying sideways in a ditch,

Or any common sight, the transfigured face

Of a beauty that the world did not touch.



My father played the melodion

Outside at our gate;

There were stars in the morning east

And they danced to his music.



Across the wild bogs his melodion called

To Lennons and Callans.

As I pulled on my trousers in a hurry

I knew some strange thing had happened.



Outside in the cow-house my mother

Made the music of milking;

The light of her stable-lamp was a star

And the frost of Bethlehem made it twinkle.



A water-hen screeched in the bog,

Mass-going feet

Crunched the wafer-ice on the pot-holes,

Somebody wistfully twisted the bellows wheel.



My child poet picked out the letters

On the grey stone,

In silver the wonder of a Christmas townland,

The winking glitter of a frosty dawn.



Cassiopeia was over

Cassidy’s hanging hill,

I looked and three whin bushes rode across

The horizon — the Three Wise Kings.



And old man passing said:

‘Can’t he make it talk –

The melodion.’ I hid in the doorway

And tightened the belt of my box-pleated coat.



I nicked six nicks on the door-post

With my penknife’s big blade –

there was a little one for cutting tobacco.

And I was six Christmases of age.



My father played the melodion,

My mother milked the cows,

And I had a prayer like a white rose pinned

On the Virgin Mary’s blouse.

* Originally published in December 2015.