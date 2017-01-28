The heir to the Guinness empire has put the family’s Co Wicklow home on the market for £23.8 million (approx. $29.9m).

The 5,000-acre property, located 30 miles southwest of Dublin, was listed by 77-year-old Garech Brown. Browne is the great, great, great grandson of Arthur Guinness, the legendary founder of the world-famous Irish stout. Luggala, the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom 18th century house, has been in the Guinness family for three generations.

According to the Daily Mail, the home is being sold because Browne, who founded the music label Claddagh Records, spends a lot of time traveling to Singapore to see his wife.

In 1937, Ernest Guinness presented Luggala to his youngest daughter Oonagh, Browne’s mother. Browne inherited the property in 1970 when she died, although it is owned by a family trust. Browne restored the house to its original castle-like look in 1996.

In 2012, Browne gave his blessing to the book ‘Luggala Days’ by Robert O'Byrne, which describes the history of the place and celebrates the extraordinary wealth and eccentricity associated with the house, which has played host to Bono, Michael Jackson, and Mick Jagger.

Luggala Gallery: Inside the Guinness ancestral home https://t.co/GgobjVvzgG via @IrishTimesLife — Trevor J. Brown (@TrevorJBrownArt) January 26, 2017

The grounds of the estate have been used for the filming of Braveheart’ and the TV series ‘The Tudors.’

David Ashmore, of Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty and Nick Crawford, of Crawfords, have been tasked with finding a buyer for the property, which also includes a guesthouse and five lodges.