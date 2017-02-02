People in Britain made quite clear last year they were not big fans of the European Union. But what about Ireland?

Even though 46% of people in Northern Ireland voted out, Euroscepticism has long been very much a minority passion in the Republic of Ireland - a recent poll put support for remaining in the European at 80% and support for leaving at only 20%, the highest in the bloc - but that hasn’t deterred a small group of anti-EU volunteers.

Ireland Exit (#IreExit) was founded in the wake of Britain vote to quit the EU and is campaigning for a binding vote on whether Ireland should leave too.

It cites the gradual loss of Irish sovereignty and “the ongoing transposition of EU laws onto our domestic Statute book has created a situation where EU bureaucracy is becoming an ever-increasing impediment to those living in the Republic of Ireland.”

It’s got a Facebook page and Twitter account that it updates with moderate frequency but nothing that would indicate a mass following, much less a mass movement. On Twitter, only 275 have followed it and on Facebook just over 1,800 have liked it.

The group insists “The launch date and identity of our Campaign Team will be released shortly with a major national meeting” but despite efforts by IrishCentral to get an update on how everything is going, we were met with a stony wall of silence.

It looks like Ireland might be a member of the European Union for some time yet.