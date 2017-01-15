The Kylemore Abbey Campaign in the U.S. will host a benefit concert featuring The Priests from Northern Ireland on Saturday, January 28 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 411 East 66th Street, New York, at 8 p.m.

The Priests are a classical musical trio of three Roman Catholic priests from Northern Ireland. Father Eugene O'Hagan and his younger brother, Father Martin O’Hagan, are originally from the village of Claudy, Co. Derry and Father David Delargy is from Ballymena, Co. Antrim. They have sold over 3.5 million CDs. Copies of their debut album sold at such a frantic pace it quickly secured them a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest-selling classical debut of all-time. The record holds to this day. In October of 2016 The Priests released their fourth studio album, Alleluia.

For over 90 years the Benedictine community of nuns at Kylemore Abbey in Co. Galway have been a presence in Connemara. Kylemore Abbey is blessed with a beautiful natural landscape, and a strong tradition of education and hospitality. These unique strengths encourage the nuns to continue the mission of Kylemore and to make it a haven for all those who love the natural environment, who respect the heritage of yesteryear and who seek new skills and insight for tomorrow’s challenges.

The nuns first opened a highly acclaimed girls school in 1922; the school closed in 2010. Five years ago the Kylemore Abbey Board of Trustees launched a long-term development plan to insure that Kylemore Abbey will always be a presence and a place whose serenity and beauty draws thousands of international visitors.

An important part of the development plan is to build the nuns a purpose built monastery, something they have never had. The eleven nuns currently live in two locations, a farm house and guest house on the property. The new monastery will be located on the lake close to the other main buildings. The building will have guest rooms and an area to host retreats. All money raised through ticket sales and special gifts will go directly towards finishing the interior of the monastery. The campaign goal is $500,000; the campaign was launched by Cardinal Dolan on May 26, 2016 at his residence.

Levels of special gifts are available: $10,000, $5,000, $1,000, these gifts will be listed in the program. Memorial rights to rooms are available on request.

Ticket prices are $75 (concert only) and $150 for preferred seating and a meet and greet cocktail hour following the concert. To buy tickets visit www.irishap.org/the-priests-concert or call Mary Reed at 914-420-3517.

The New York campaign co-chairs are Mary Pat Kelly and Robert Mulderig. Committee members are Dean John Feerick and Dean Robert Reilly of Fordham Law School, Jim Tolan, Father John McGuire, Adrian Flannelly, Rosalind Secker-Walker, Juliet Wallace, Domhnall O’Cathain, John McEnroe, Dennis Kenny, Timothy Feighery. Director of the U.S. campaign is Reed.