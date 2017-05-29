Irish police have said that a hardcore cell of more than a dozen jihadis are living in Ireland, the majority of them in south Dublin city.

The Irish Mirror reports that the ISIS-supporting suspects are under surveillance, but cannot be monitored at the same level as suspects in the UK due to a lack of manpower.

A senior source revealed: “These terrorists see Ireland as a soft touch and a safe haven. Some of them have used the cover of raising money for charities in the Middle East but gardai believe the money is being used to fund groups like ISIS.”

Originally there were 20 Islamic militants, but the group has been dwindled down to 12 after at least eight of them have been killed fighting with ISIS in Syria.

According to gardai, one Middle Eastern man acting as the main facilitator and organizer of the group was booted out of Ireland last year on grounds of nation security.

Another man, in his 50s, with alleged links to Islamic terrorism is appealing his deportation before the Supreme Court at the end of the month.

He claims that if deported he is at risk of being tortured. The unidentified suspect denies being involved in terrorism and says he is at risk due to his political views.