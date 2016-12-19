A woman from Donegal has scaled one of Ireland’s toughest mountain peaks — on crutches. Nikki Bradley, who suffers from chronic pain and cannot walk without aid because of permanent damage following radiotherapy treatments for bone cancer, has shown in a remarkable video how she bravely reached the summit of Sturrall Head in Donegal - one of the most breathtaking sea cliff features in the country. Standing 800m long and 180m at its highest point, the sea ridge, which just out into the Atlantic from mainland Donegal, is one of the most grueling climbs in Ireland.

Bradley, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at the age of 16 and had to have two hip replacements by the age of 26, regularly takes on physical challenges to highlight the importance of exercise and activity for rehabilitation, reports the Irish Mirror. In 2013, the inspiring Donegal native founded the fitness-based awareness campaign ‘Fighting Fit for Ewing’s’ (FFFE) after being told that she would always have to use crutches.

Although she has continued to have medical setback, this has not stopped Bradley, a motivational speaker, from rock climbing, abseiling, and participating in races.

Following the climb on Sturrall Head, she said she had “an absolutely brilliant day,” but said it was her “toughest challenge in Ireland to date.”

More information on Nikki Bradley can be found at her website NikkiBradleySpeaks.com.