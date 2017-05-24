A global Irish pub quiz, AnCeist.net, has been launched, in association with Focus Ireland, to help raise funds to fight homeless in Ireland this summer.

The idea is simple, no matter where you are in the world, you can sign your local pub, club or group up online, to run and AnCesit pub quiz / table quiz this summer. All those interested have to do is register at www.anceist.net.

Focus Ireland are driven by the fundamental belief that homelessness is wrong. Wrong because it is a failure of society that creates victims out of ordinary people and robs them of their potential. Wrong because it can be prevented, it can be solved but can continue and in doing so, undermines society.

Mike Davis the man behind the AnCeist.org site reached out to IrishCentral. He explained “I built a website and then got in contact with Focus Ireland. Once they saw the site they went for it.

“So, the plan is that pub owners, managers in Irish pubs all over the world organize a pub quiz then they keep the profits from beverage and donate the entry fees to the link on the site to Focus Ireland.”

AnCeist suggest “If you love pub quizzes, please drop a word to your local barman about this great initiative to support the courageous work of Focus Ireland.

They add “Through this campaign, you can help to raise valuable funds for families in need; while impressing friends and co-workers with your general knowledge.

“Alternatively, if you wish to support this cause in other ways, you may consider organizing other events, bake sales and second hand sales.

Irish pubs, clubs and bars can register with www.anceist.net and receive promotional material and advice for running their own quiz night.