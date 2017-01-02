What is it that makes Guinness so delicious?

Esters, the compounds produced by yeast during fermentation, are key to the flavor of beer. In this video, our brewers discuss the particular esters created by Guinness yeast. Our brewers use the same strain of yeast in nearly all the Guinness beers brewed at St. James' Gate, where Guinness has been brewed for over 250 years. One of the remarkable qualities of Guinness yeast is that it can be used to produce both ales and lagers due to its robust nature.

Participants in the discussion include production brewers from Brew House 4 (only our fourth brew house since 1759) and experimental brewers from The Brewers Project at St. James's Gate — these are the brewers charged with inventing the next generation of Guinness beers.