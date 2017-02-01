There’s no better way to celebrate both your love for Ireland and your birth month than with a Claddagh birthstone ring. The iconic Irish Claddagh historically represents love (the heart), loyalty (the crown) and friendship (the hands), while the birthstone heart symbolizes your special month and the strengths and qualities associated with it.

February's birthstone is the amethyst, a purple variety of quartz that can range from light violet in color to the rich purple hues associated with royalty. The precious stone's name comes from the ancient Greek "mesthustos," meaning intoxicated. It was believed to protect wearers from becoming inebriated. Amethyst has regal associations, and also symbolizes courage, peace, strength and sincerity.

Where do birthstones come from? Initially, the gemstones were tied to the zodiac signs, and people encouraged to wear the corresponding stone as each phase passed, but eventually the stones were tied to the 12 months of the year, and the tradition began of wearing the stone for the month of one’s birth to afford you good luck and protection throughout the year. The IrishCentral Shop has all 12, in sterling silver and gemstone, from Solvar Jewelry.

