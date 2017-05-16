Guinness Wilde Oscar Old Fashioned cocktail recipe

In 2015 a series of Saint Patrick’s Day cocktails were released, inspired by the stories and adventures of Irish New York barman, Anthony Malone.
Here’s the recipe for a Guinness Wilde Oscar Old Fashioned:
Prep time - five minutes / Serves - 1
Ingredients-
- 1.5 oz. Bulleit Bourbon
- 1 oz. Guinness® Original
- 0.5 oz. Rich Simple Syrup
- Dash of Botanical Bitters
Method-
- Stir all ingredients in an ice filled mixing glass.
- Strain cocktail over a large ice cube.
- This cocktail is also delicious when made with Guinness® Draught.
- Garnish with a large orange peel and maraschino cherry.
