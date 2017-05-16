Guinness Wilde Oscar Old Fashioned cocktail recipe

In 2015 a series of Saint Patrick’s Day cocktails were released, inspired by the stories and adventures of Irish New York barman, Anthony Malone.

Here’s the recipe for a Guinness Wilde Oscar Old Fashioned:

Prep time - five minutes / Serves - 1

Ingredients-

- 1.5 oz. Bulleit Bourbon

- 1 oz. Guinness® Original

- 0.5 oz. Rich Simple Syrup

- Dash of Botanical Bitters

Method-

- Stir all ingredients in an ice filled mixing glass.

- Strain cocktail over a large ice cube.

- This cocktail is also delicious when made with Guinness® Draught.

- Garnish with a large orange peel and maraschino cherry.

