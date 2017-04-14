Baileys has launched a new vegan-friendly, dairy- and gluten-free alternative to their famous coffee-flavored liqueur, and the new drink is sure to be a hit for people with dietary restrictions.

According to the company’s website, Baileys Almande Almondmilk Liqueur is "made from sweet almond oil and almond essence, cane sugar and purified water with a touch of real vanilla."

The liqueur is described as a “naturally light tasting spirit." Baileys suggests mixing the drink with coconut water and ice for a refreshing cocktail.

The number of calories in one serving is the same as a five-ounce glass of wine, and at 13% abv, the new vegan-friendly version has a 4% lower alcohol content than the original Baileys.

"We are excited to welcome spring with Baileys Almande, which offers the same quality and delicious flavor that people love about Baileys, but now in a dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan option that we know many are thrilled to enjoy," said Alex Tomlin, senior vice president of Scotch Whisky and Reserve Brands at Diageo North America, in a statement.

Baileys Almande Almondmilk Liqueur is now available nationwide.

H/T: Shape