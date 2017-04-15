Conor McGregor is one of the world’s most ‘Notorious’ sporting figures. Since he burst onto the UFC platform in 2013, he has amassed a net worth in the region of $22 million [Forbes]. Renowned for his lavish lifestyle, the Irishman owns an amazing multi-million-dollar car collection. So, let’s take a look at what he owns…

Watch the video below for some of McGregor’s best rides and knockouts!

Conor McGregor’s Lamborghini

The 28-year-old has owned his fair share of Italian luxury in the form of Lamborghinis. His ivory Lamborghini Aventador Roadster spits fireballs from the exhaust like a demonic dragon, his forest green Lamborghini Huracan Avio is the only one of its kind in Ireland and his lime Aventador has been nicknamed ‘The Mutant’. Three truly spectacular supercars to match the martial artist’s high octane style.

Conor McGregor's Rolls-Royce

McGregor loves a Rolls. He’s been the very proud owner of a Dawn, Phantom Drophead and Ghost. The Rolls Royce Ghost is a £280,000 custom-made beauty with Team McGregor liveries on – maybe not the classiest, but hey what are you gonna do?

Getting in Range

“It used to take me 40 buses to get to the gym. Now I take 40 buses to the gym.” Maybe not 40, but Conor has been seen with numerous Range Rovers, which definitely add some brute force to his collection.

McGregor’s BMW i8

No modern car collection would be complete without an electric car, would it? McGregor has the German’s best effort at saving energy, the BMW i8. He can often be seen on Instagram flaunting it like it’s any other day. Lucky for some!

Other Conor McGregor cars:

BMW 730 M Sport

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Mercedes-Benz AMG S500 Coupe

Cadillac Escalade

McLaren 12c

