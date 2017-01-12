There’s no better way to keep warm in winter than by donning an Aran sweater or an Irish knit cardigan.

These cozy Aran sweaters for women, men, kids and babies offer not only a classic look but also a wealth of history and symbolism knit into their designs.

Aran sweaters, which take their name from the three Aran Islands of Inishmore, Inishmaan and Inisheer, are traditionally made from wool in a variety of stitch patterns, behind each of which lies a story or symbol.

For example, the common Cable Stitch depicts fishermen's ropes and represents good weather at sea. The Diamond Stitch symbolizes the small, neat fields of the Aran Islands, the Irish Moss Stitch symbolizes growth and abundance, and various other stitches represent stories of religion or elements of nature.

This cozy, flattering crew neck sweater is a perennial best-seller for both men and women. It’s easy to see why: the sweater effortlessly blends all the greatest hits in Irish Aran knitting. There’s the honeycomb stitch, which represents the industrious honeybee; the basket stitch, which brings good luck; and the diamond stitch, which brings wealth. When you put on this crew neck, you’ll feel warm and well on your way to good things!

Shawl collar cardigans are about as classic as they come for men, especially the heavy wool ones which somehow read as both rugged and cozy. A perfect gift for the boyfriend or a Dad (or any awesome man in your life), we love the shawl collar here, and the merino wool which is ultra-soft yet durable. A layering essential for winter, our fisherman Aran cardigan is a keeper!

This lovely baby sweater is knitted in traditional Aran patterns from 100% Merino wool, super-soft and luxurious to the touch. A hood adds extra warmth, and the side buttons make removal efficient and easy (not always the case with an active baby!). We love its natural white color, and the extremely high quality of the organic Merino wool.

Perfect for any girl with a sense of the dramatic! This stunner of a long jacket is both eye-catching and ultra-warm (the latter’s a given with Irish Merino wool, of course). We love the classic Aran stitching, like the open cable knit stitch used along the sweep of the coat and repeated in the collar, and a diamond pattern alongside to add texture and contrast. The fold-down oversized collar is a fun, unique touch that’s flattering to all. This one’s a beaut.

This traditional gentleman’s hand knit Irish Aran Sweater is recognized around the world not only as a traditional Irish garment but also for its warmth and comfort. The sweater is made in a traditional design to allow it to be durable and comfortable. The handknit make of this sweater means every single one is unique and holds a special Irish feel.

This gorgeous merino wool baby cardigan was hand-knit in the heart of County Mayo, Ireland, using age-old Irish knitting techniques. The merino wool is organic, pure, and luxuriously soft, so baby will love the feel. The wool is also super-warm and durable, so the sweater can withstand a lot of use! The cardigan comes in a natural white color and adorable brown football buttons.