This past week, the world lost two Hollywood greats: actress and writer Carrie Fisher, whose most iconic role was Princess Leia in Star Wars, and her mother, the legendary Debbie Reynolds.

Nearly two years ago, Fisher revealed the pride she took in her Irish roots, the Donegal Democrat reports.

In February 2015, when she was given the Oscar Wilde Award from the US-Ireland Alliance for her contribution to film and television, Fisher told of how one of her ancestors had to flee Donegal.

"My great-great grandfather was a fugitive named Burt McReynolds," she said.

“My great, great, fabulous grandfather from Co. Donegal was wrongfully accused of being a horse thief, a case of mistaken identity," the actress explained.

“But rather than put his family through the rigors of a trial to clear the family name,” she continued, “he emigrated to America, dropped the ‘Mc’ in the ocean, became Burt Reynolds, and the rest is history...and incredibly boring.”

With a nod to her mother, she said, “Thankfully, my mother changed all that and gave our family name a kick in the pants that it might or might not deserve.”

Fisher, 60, died on December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, 84, died the next day of a suspected stroke.

Todd Fisher, Reynolds' son and Fisher’s brother, said on Friday that he is planning a joint funeral and that mother and daughter will be buried side-by-side.

"From the family’s perspective, this is Debbie’s destiny," he said. "She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone."