The experience of a lifetime - Irish Studies Summer School

Still haven’t decided what your plans for Summer 2017 are? Are you interested in Irish history and culture? Then Ulster University’s Irish Studies Summer Program is an absolute must for you.

The six-week program will provide you with the opportunity to visit a total of six counties in Ireland; Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone. You will be taught by world-class faculty who are experts in their field and hugely passionate about Irish history and culture. This fully-accredited program will enable you to experience the Irish culture through drama, music, language, film, history, peace & conflict, archaeology and politics.

The Summer School is based at the beautiful and historic Magee campus in the heart of Derry city. You will have the opportunity to experience all that Derry has to offer including a tour of the famous Derry Walls as part of the program.

Accommodation is provided on-campus, which is shared apartments with single bedrooms and communal kitchen and bathroom facilities. Other campus facilities include high speed Wi-Fi connection, launderette, convenience shop, cash machine and 24-hour security.

2

But what makes this Summer School so special and unique is its final week: A complete immersion in the Irish language and culture in Gaoth Dobhair (Gweedore) – the breathtakingly beautiful and Irish-speaking region of Donegal. You will have the opportunity to attend Irish language classes during the day and in the evening, enjoy the craic at traditional Irish music sessions and even take to the floor with some Irish ceili dancing.

However, no Irish studies program would be complete without an opportunity to experience some of Ireland’s most loved native sports. As part of the summer school you will have the opportunity to take a hurl and sliotar in your hand and have a go at playing Ireland’s most loved Gaelic sports; hurling and camogie. And if that’s not enough, you’ll also experience the absolute passion and exhilaration of an Ulster Gaelic football final.

The Program commences on June 28 with a complementary pick-up service from both Belfast and Dublin airports on June 26 and 27. Places are still available and late applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. So, don’t delay – live in the now and apply today. You won’t regret it.

If you would like to learn more about Irish Studies at Ulster University contact: Ros O’Hagan at +44 (0)28 7167 5277 or [email protected].