As it turns out, in select places in 1970s Ireland, you literally could take one for the road - if your drink of choice was Jameson, that is.

The so-called “Nightender,” a whiskey dispensing machine, was manufactured in 1971 in Ireland and installed in a few pubs, shops and offices. Rare Irish Stuff, the online store specializing in antique and unusual Irish items, had the good fortune to learn of the Nightenders and purchase a number of them dead stock from the supplier.

So, how do these beauties work? The machines were designed to dispense a measure of whiskey (⅓ gill) into a glass on a coin operated basis.

The instruction panel above the coin slot reads:

"INSERT KEY ABOVE & TURN CLOCKWISE

CHECK THAT OPTIC IS FULL & THE SOLD OUT LIGHT IS NOT ILLUMINATED

PLACE GLASS ON REST UNDER DRINK REQUIRED

INSERT CORRECT COINS”

As Rare Irish Stuff explains, “The machines were designed for use in public places in Ireland in 1971. This one is dead stock and came in its original packaging. It has a light oak finish and comes complete with its keys. Having spent the last 46 years in its box the internal mechanics will need someone to recondition to working order if desired. The machine accepts 1960's - 1980's Irish 10p coins which are easily found on eBay. 3 x 10p coins per glass of Jameson.”

They also proudly informed IrishCentral that Dublin’s Irish Whiskey Museum has one of the machines displayed in their front foyer, and shared with us this video one customer posted of his very own Nightender.

These dream machines will cost you - $870 (€795), to be exact - but we definitely wouldn’t be mad if any Irish whiskey or Irish pub enthusiasts we know bought one and invited us over for an evening of automatically dispensed shots straight out of history.

See here for more info.