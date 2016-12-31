To celebrate the New Year, the IrishCentral Shop is bringing you amazing deals on some of our bestselling items, from Aran sweaters and Irish knits to Ireland-emblazoned hats and scarves. Don’t miss out!

The classic turtleneck has always been a cozy winter staple for the savvy, but in recent years has seen a huge fashion comeback, too (which we love!). Trends come and go, but this gorgeous, flattering sweater was meticulously crafted to be passed down over generations, and has a truly timeless character. The wool is incredibly high quality – soft and thick organic Merino straight from the Aran Islands. Plus, it’s double stitched for extra warmth, and knitted with beautiful Irish patterns rich in history.

This traditional gentleman’s hand knit Irish Aran Sweater is recognized around the world not only as a traditional Irish garment but also for its warmth and comfort. The sweater is made in a traditional design to allow it to be durable and comfortable. The handknit make of this sweater means every single one is unique and holds a special Irish feel.

This warm and cozy winter scarf from Lansdowne is the perfect cold-weather antidote. Black, green and white colors complement each other beautifully, and the shamrock pattern is as Irish as Irish gets. Plus, the soft and plush acrylic yarn is machine washable!

These adorable Irish cartoon sheep socks from National Craft never fail to make us smile! These 100% cotton socks from Traditional Craft are perfect for St. Patrick’s Day or a funny gift.

This sassy polo shirt from Lansdowne is full of personality. We love its fitted style and soft cotton feel, as well as the striking black and fuschia color scheme. The Irish rugby team’s crest is embroidered on the left, and the Lansdowne logo is embroidered on the right. Stripes along the sides, cuffs, and three-button placket all complete the fun look!

This 100% cotton navy blue tee is an homage to the four provinces (and former kingdoms) of Ireland — Ulster, Munster, Leinster, and Connaught, and their four flags. A nod to Irish history, and beautifully designed, this t-shirt is a great gift for anyone with Irish heritage, or who just loves the Emerald Isle!

Stand out from the sea of black coats in this one-of-a-kind Aran merino wool jacket! A lovely, high funnel neck exudes elegance, while the batwing sleeves add a sense of fun and drama (and are perfect for layering). Other unique flourishes include the iconic Celtic knot design embossed on the zipper pull and side buttons, and cozy front panel pockets. The cable knit wool is warming, the cut forgiving: we’re in love.

Keep warm and cozy with this awesome knit beanie from Lansdowne. The cotton fabric is soft and thick, and the fun green, black and white colors add a playful note. Wear the beanie long, or fold up brim to reveal the three-shamrock shield (Irish rugby team emblem, and sign of luck!)

“Irish Adult Leprechaun Socks” says it all. These awesome cotton socks are as comfy as they are funny. A perfect gift!

This soft full-zipper polyester fleece jacket from Lansdowne comes in a rich dark green (more green than comes across in the photograph: think pine tree). Versatile and warm, the jacket has a high collar and two cozy front pockets for cold hands. An embroidered Ireland 3-shamrock crest is over the heart (the Irish rugby team emblem) and rounds out the look.