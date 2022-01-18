Learn about the magic that goes into creating Connacht Whiskey in Ballina, County Mayo.

Founded in 2016 by master distiller Robert Cassell and a team that saw the potential in Irish whiskey, a derelict bakery site in Ballina was painstakingly renovated and Connacht Whiskey Distillery was born.

It's here they distill and barrel-age spirits in a rural, coastal environment unique to the west of Ireland. They prepare, ferment, distill, age, and bottle their spirits using the ancient craft of copper pot distillation.

Enjoy a tasting session at the distillery’s Mullarkey Bar where guests can sample whiskey, gin, poitín, and vodka. a unique blend of old and new.

The comfortable room overlooks the gentle flow of the River Moy and the bar has been handcrafted from repurposed timber flooring recently removed from Dublin's Boland Mills. The same floors that Irish patriots stood and battled British soldiers during the 1916 Easter Rising!

The distillery shop sells bottles of spirits and Connacht Whiskey company merchandise, from sportswear to shot glasses, and other locally sourced products and souvenirs.

Find out more information about Connacht Whiskey Distillery here.