Step into a fairytale fantasy with this darling Irish cottage.

This charming, fully-restored Irish cottage in Ballinfull, Sligo, is on the market for €160,00 ($180,000).

Red Rose Cottage is a 2-bed, 1-bath dream located only a little more than half a mile away from the sea in a popular residential area.

The distinctive red-roofed cottage has double glazed Teak windows. A 228sq ft detached chalet comes with the property, which also boasts extensive gardens featuring antique farm machinery and water features.

The living room still has the original flag floor as well as an open fireplace and a timber ceiling, while the kitchen is fitted with a Belfast sink, electric oven, and more. The two bedrooms have polished pine floors and pine ceilings.

The 643 sq ft house sits on a spacious 0.466 acre site. The buyer also has the option to purchase an additional 5.650 acres.

According to the listing, the property has “good quality agricultural lands in one block,” and the lands have "excellent road frontage and mains water supply."

Red Rose Cottage is on the market for €160,000 ($180,000) and is being sold by Bryan J Corcoran. The full listing can be found at my home.ie.