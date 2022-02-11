Aer Lingus has announced the news that it will re-start its direct service from Dublin to Miami later this year.

Miami is the latest transatlantic route from Aer Lingus to resume from October 21 and customers can now book direct flights from Dublin.

This weekly schedule of direct flights to Miami will fly on Friday and Sunday until October 28 with an additional flight on a Wednesday added from October 29 with fares starting from €199 each way as part of a return trip, including taxes and charges.

Aer Lingus is continuing to re-connect Ireland with the South-East of the US with its direct Dublin to Orlando route resuming last November, and the addition of the Miami route adds a second connection to Florida, an important destination for recreational travel from Ireland.

Renowned for its beautiful beaches, art deco architecture and Cuban-inspired cuisine, the ‘Magic City’ of Miami is to be made available to Irish passengers as flights to the US continue to be reintroduced.

Aer Lingus currently provides 14 direct routes between North America and Ireland, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia.

The airline will be the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and West Coast USA, with daily flights to San Francisco recommencing on February 25, daily flights to Los Angeles starting May 12, and Seattle returning 5 times per week on May 26. Flights to the USA from Shannon will start from March 10, with flights a week to New York and Boston.

Bill Byrne, Executive Vice-President US at Aer Lingus said, “We are delighted to be building back our US connectivity this year and there’s no doubt that travel is back for 2022. We are so happy to be flying to the US again, and this week we are delighted to be continuing to connect families, friends, and businesses to Florida.

"Customers can look forward to our transatlantic in-flight food, drink, and entertainment services on board with top-class entertainment including the latest movie releases, TV boxsets, games, and music. Along with Wi-fi and the PressReader app which offers passengers over 7,000 digital newspapers & magazines via their smart device.”

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Aer Lingus is also continuing with their market-leading ‘Book with Confidence' policy, which allows customers to change flights as many times as they like, should plans change, giving customers peace of mind when booking. The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until September 30, 2022.

