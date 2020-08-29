The New York GAA is dearly hoping to celebrate its 90th anniversary of playing at Gaelic Park with a first-ever Connacht Championship victory over Leitrim on Sunday, but win or lose, the local association has big plans in the next year that will completely change the look of the venerable ground in the Bronx.
There will be two opportunities this coming weekend for the Irish to make history in America: the New York Gaelic football all-star team plays Leitrim in the opening round of the All-Ireland championship and Aidan O'Brien's horse Mendelssohn will race in the Kentucky Derby.