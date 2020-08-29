With the eyes of the sporting world fixed on Madrid ahead of the all-English Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, memories are evoked of some of the best players from the Emerald Isle to ply their trade on club soccer’s biggest stage.
If you need an introduction to how great hurling is as a sport, this save will have you hooked in no time. Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid was the hero of the weekend for Sports Illustrated writer Dan Gartland.
Conor McGregor is not happy that his UFC lightweight belt is being taken from him and he turned up at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn today to let them know about it. It is reported that a warrant is now out for McGregor's arrest.