The Salthill Promenade, overlooking Galway Bay, is the focus of a charming short film by Sarah Callaghan.

The film, which is just over two minutes long, captures the people, scenery and atmosphere of a walk along the promenade as Sarah narrates her poem "The Prom" in voice over.

The poem starts: "What do you think about when you walk the prom? Or do you think of nothing and just kick the wall"

The heartwarming film, which was shot in November of last year on Sarah's iPhone SE2, premiered at The Little Cinema in the Roisin Dubh, Galway on November 22, 2021.

Sarah said she edited the video with iMovie and the music featured in the film is Honeyroot - Honeysuckle.

"The short is centred around my curiosity of all the different people who use and love the prom, this somehow naturally turned into a poem..." said Sarah, about the video.

"Are you consumed with work or hiding your grief, are you walking off the stress of a busy week," Sarah writes in the poem.

The Salthill promenade, a popular spot for locals to take a stroll or a run along the waterfront, covers approximately 3km of coastline, stretching from the Claddagh Quay to the famous Blackrock diving tower. The hills of the Burren, in County Clare, can be seen across the bay.

According to Discover Ireland, it is a local tradition to kick the wall once you have completed your walk, a practice that Sarah mentions in her poem and shows in her film.

You can watch Sarah's video below. To read the full text of her poem "The Prom," visit here.