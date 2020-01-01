Irish America

An amazing documentary has sprung up on YouTube detailing the end of a staunchly Irish neighborhood in New York City. Goodbye to Glocamorra was an RTE commissioned piece that aired in 1968. It charts the rise of Inwood, referring to it as "the last of the Irish slums." The documentary is presented in such a way to show that the Irish were becoming part of the "white flight" and were fleeing the city. It begins with the words, "Five years ago, these apartment buildings were Irish to the last man, woman, and child. Today, their defenses have begun to crumble. The first Puerto Ricans have moved in. The first Negroes have moved in. And more will certainly follow."