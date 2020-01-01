Patrick Roberts

My Ancestry results revealed I'm 68% Irish - something of a surprise to me as my Dad is British!
Historians know that transgender soldiers have served with distinction in every major American war.
Canadian historian David Leeson says the Black and Tans weren't the worst of them.
Does Donald Trump know Gaelic?
Would boycotters support a Hamas organized feis?
Experience of how British handled North tells a grim story.
Pontiff has it right on who is deserving in the animal kingdom.
Are Catholic guilt and the presumption of racism good defenses against rape charges?
Forgetting the lessons of American and Irish history with royalty.
A champion on Ireland forgets his past drive against police violence.
Daily News Wayne Barrett destroys Giuliani assault on Obama.
Despite GOP warnings, the president is said to be ready to announce new immigration legislation.
SNP leader was likely the best politician in Britain today.
Cameron cuts short vacation after Irish American journalist beheaded.
A realism and compassion that was sadly lacking becomes clear.
President must stand firm in taking on fanatical group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
This Remembrance Day poppy fascists are out in force in Britain.
His focus is on the beatitudes not on a punishing God.
Attitude to US visa seekers a key part of new job.
Surprise choice with few obvious ties to Ireland,
A complex identity issue for British Open champ.
Poised to grab power in Ireland North and South?
Police scandal could yet engulf his coalition government.
CNN host delivered truth even if many Americans did not like it.
Slams Obama in The New York Times – says he is out of touch.
Milwaukee Irish Fest - 2020 line-up and BOGO ticket sale!
Irish blackberry jam and custard donuts recipe
Why real Irish-American history is not taught in schools
Irish blessings, proverbs, and toasts to share on St. Patrick's Day
Silly Irish jokes to make you laugh this St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick’s Breastplate: the prayer of Ireland's patron saint
Ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day that don't involve a pub
Leprechaun trap inspiration for St. Patrick's Day
Guinness formally trademarked the symbol of the harp before the Irish Government
IrishCentral’s favorite Irish music for St. Patrick’s Day