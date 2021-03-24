The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) issued a press release on St. Patrick’s Day criticizing NBC for its coverage of the holiday, singling out Al Roker, the weatherman on Today, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres for perpetuating what the AOH calls “negative Irish tropes and stereotypes.”

The AOH's March 17 press release said: “The morning began with the Today show, where weatherman Al Roker felt it appropriate to mark the day that celebrates the contributions the Irish have made to the world and our nation by digging deep into his collection of stereotypical tropes.

"Mr. Roker decided to combine his weather forecast with a Stage Irishman act, delivering his weather forecast with a ‘Lucky Charms’ accent while holding a pint glass of Guinness.

"It was the sort of paddywhackery that shares the same prejudicial antecedents as the minstrel show.

“We ask if the Today producers would think a similar performance with Mr. Roker talking like Speedy Gonzales while drinking a Corona would be considered appropriate for Cinco de Mayo? If the answer is no (and we sincerely hope it is), then why was it permissible to engage in this demeaning ethnic caricature on St. Patrick's Day?”

The AOH statement continued: “Later in the day, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ms. DeGeneres’ opening monologue began with a Happy St. Patrick's Day and the announcement that the bars in LA had just opened in time to get thrown out of. Ms. DeGeneres then declared that St. Patrick's Day was a holiday dedicated to drinking.

“She then lamely attempted to walk it back by saying other holidays have drinking elements also. While full points for creatively trying to proactively preempt backlash (and to justify further St. Patrick's Day inebriation jokes), Ms. DeGeneres does not do a monologue on those other holidays where the sole focus is inebriation.

“Given that the Irish American Community was asked for the second straight year to put its traditional parades and celebrations on hold out of concern for the broader public health, we find NBC's negative Irish cliché fest disappointing.

"What a shame that instead of engaging in offensive pantomime, Mr. Roker did not seek to celebrate the spirit of the day and Irish American Heritage Month by highlighting Irish achievement, such as the fact that the weather report used as the basis to say ‘go’ for the D-Day landing came from a weather station in Mayo, Ireland.

"How disappointing that Ms. DeGeneres did not embody her slogan 'Be kind to everyone' by showing more sympathy for an Irish American community that has lost not only its St. Patrick's Day celebrations but so many of its members and small businesses.”

The AOH ended its statement by calling upon NBC, The Today Show, and Ellen to issue an apology.

