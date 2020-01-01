Amy Andrews

What could be better than a Guinness Irish stew? This hearty Irish meal is sure to remind any Irish person of their home and childhoods.
Working as a writer in New York City, immersed in the world of the arts, participating in contemporary cultural conversation -- the dream, right? And surely an endless source of inspiration. At least, you would think that.
"I will slowly become an adult in a grownup New York rather than a giant baby sitting in a pool of beer and pizza.."
Billionaire boy band set to open the first branch of their fan café in Shibuya, Japan, in February.
Tom Hardy
Chris Pine looking fierce well in "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit"
Bono and the boys to be interviewed and perform on the Irish American's first show since taking over from Jay Leno.
The Boston actor recent said he'd like to punch him but despite this they want him at the show.
Irish New Jersey rocker has praised rapper for his dedication to innovation.
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman
"Twilight" star getting all G.I. Jane for role as army guard at Guantanamo Bay.
Mariah Carey performing for the Sultan of Brunei's son
Mulligar star takes to Twitter and asked fans to give him time to heal.
Olivia Wilde
Soon to play "Batman" the Boston actors assets came up at the Annual Producers Guild of America Awards.
Paris Hilton is done with Lindsay Lohan
Mark Walhberg
Rose McGowan
Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner in London in October.
Mariah Carey
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate