The COVID-19 crisis has prompted hundreds of Irish J-1 Graduates to return to Ireland, but there are some who remain in the "Land of Hopes and Dreams".

Tadhg Reynolds, 24, is one of the few J-1 visa holders to remain in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Galway-native is a self-employed digital marketing professional and has had to deal with the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked on businesses across the globe.

Trying to make a name for yourself in New York isn't easy at the best of times, especially for an Irish immigrant on a limited visa. However, trying to make a name for yourself in the midst of a global pandemic is a different story altogether.

Hundreds of companies are struggling to convince advertisers to continue to advertise and are losing a vital revenue stream as a result.

It, therefore, goes without saying that working in digital marketing is a decidedly precarious profession at present.

But there are ways around it, according to Reynolds. You just have to think outside the box.

"We could see this coming for months before it came so I offered all of my existing clients additional work for free to help them with the intense time ahead, and I have also started working with other brands who are doing well right now like home workout equipment brands," the Galway native explained.

However, he also said that he owes his continued success to a sizeable amount of good fortune.

"I am lucky that all of my clients are online, compared to some people I know who just focused on advertising for gyms and restaurants, who literally lost all of their clients overnight."

New York City has adopted stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus, which confined Reynolds to working from home. Fortunately, remote working was not unfamiliar to the 24-year-old.

"I have been working remotely since the New year, so it hasn't been as much of a shock for me as it would be for someone like my roommate who works on a building site," he said. "For me, it has just been a case of working from my room instead of a coffee shop."

The COVID-19 crisis has reached dire straits in New York recently and the state has more confirmed cases than any other country in the world (excluding America) by quite a distance. It has become the epicenter for the virus, which prompted Daniel Mulhall, Irish Ambassador to the United States, to urge all Irish J-1 holders to return home.

But for Tadhg Reynolds, going home just wasn't an option.

"I would much prefer to be in quarantine in Brooklyn than in Kinvara, Galway. Here I still have the freedom of being able to go for runs in Manhattan and whatever is open is still within walking distance.

"At home, I live a 10-minute drive away from the closest shop. I would also have to go into two weeks of isolation away from my family if I returned home which I do not want to do.

"Being trapped inside for so long has made me realize how much I would miss new york if I had to leave."

The 24-year-old is in the middle of applying for the O-1A Visa - a three-year visa for individuals with outstanding ability. Returning now would be detrimental to his application.

Reynolds, who arrived in New York last April, has been granted a two-month extension to his J-1 Graduate Visa because of the COVID-19 crisis. He is using that extension to prepare his H-1B application.

"I am still building my portfolio for my new visa and I am making great progress on it with all of the spare time."

Reynolds has witnessed New York City transform from a bustling concrete jungle when he first arrived, to a ghost town today.

Life couldn't be more different in the Big Apple than when he first arrived just under a year ago.

"I have only been to Manhattan once in the last month, and that was to see an empty Times Square with my own eyes. I usually go to manhattan every single day so it has been a big change. Life has really just been put on pause for the whole city.

He said the city's response to the outbreak has been positive, although it was slow to get going.

"I think we are doing a good job here given the insane population of the city. However, it is really delayed. Ireland was in quarantine for quite a while before it hit New York, which has had an impact."

