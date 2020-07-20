Irish scientist Adrian Hill is leading the global charge in the search for a coronavirus vaccine and his team of researchers at Oxford University is reportedly close to finding the much sought-after vaccine, but who is he? And how did he rise to a position of such prominence?

Born in Dublin, Hill studied medicine at Trinity College before transferring to the University of Oxford in 1978 and completed his medical degree there in 1982.

He remained at Oxford for postgraduate studies thereafter and emerged with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in 1986.

From there, Hill joined the newly-created Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine at Oxford in 1988 and began working on immunogenetics in West Africa.

He subsequently became lead of an academic course on Human and Animal Vaccinology at Oxford and he now serves as Director of the Jenner Institute, an Oxford institute which develops vaccines and carries out clinical trials for diseases, including malaria and Ebola.

While Hill is slowly becoming a household name as the race to find a coronavirus vaccine ramps up, he had already cemented his growing reputation in the scientific community for his work on an ebola vaccine in 2014.

Hill's team lead the first clinical trial of an Ebola vaccine, targetting the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa.

Read more: WHO say Irish scientist's COVID vaccine is the "leading candidate"

His group has also developed malaria vaccines that were tested in clinical trials. The vaccine is currently in large-scale trials in children in sub-Saharan Africa and is one of the most promising vaccines against the disease.

Hill is an ardent believer in the power of molecular medicine to deliver new healthcare interventions for some of the poorest communities on the planet.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Hill's priorities have shifted focus and he is now the leading candidate to develop a vaccine against the virus.

Early results from his team's initial trials have yielded extremely positive news and some reports speculate that the vaccine may be ready by as early as September.

The vaccine potentially offers "double protection" against the coronavirus, building up appropriate antibodies and T-cells in test subjects.

Multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has reportedly ordered over 400 million doses of the vaccine to distribute by September or October based on the results of the trials.

Hill's vaccine will now potentially head to "challenge trials", where researchers deliberately attempt to infect test subjects with the virus after they have been given a dose of the vaccine.

The Irish vaccinologist is also an accomplished writer, and his works have appeared in a variety of national media publications.

The 61-year-old is clearly one of the brightest in his field and, right now, the world needs him to work some magic.

Read more: Irish scientist's coronavirus vaccine could be ready by September