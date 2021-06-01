A Change.org petition has been launched to save two donkeys who have been abandoned on Great Blasket Island.

The Party for Animal Welfare is calling on the Department for Agriculture inspector for Kerry to intervene in the case of two wild donkeys living on the uninhabited island off the county’s coast.

The organization has launched a Change.org petition to save the mother and daughter donkeys (aged 15 and 14) have been left alone on the totally barren island with no shelter. According to the petition, the last remaining shelter the animals had was an abandoned cottage which collapsed two years ago.

The donkeys do not have even a tree for shelter and are at the mercy of the severe winter storms that frequent the Kerry coastline.

The online petition reads: "They have had neither a veterinarian or farrier inspection for two years, and their only contact with the outside world is between April and September when boat trips bring tourists to the island.

"How is this acceptable in the Ireland of 2021?"

The Great Blasket Island is the largest of a group of six islands located in the Atlantic three miles off the tip of the Dingle Peninsula.

For centuries the island was inhabited by a very small but close-knit Irish-speaking community. In 1953, the remaining 22 inhabitants of the island were permanently evacuated to the mainland by order of the government.

Over the past few years, a number of the cottages on the island have been restored for visitors to the island.