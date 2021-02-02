Irish Studio, our parent company, is seeking out the newest member of the IrishCentral team to work with both Commercial and Editorial as a Copywriter and Journalist.

This full-time position is open to anyone with writing experience, a passion for Ireland and the Irish Diaspora, and someone ready to work as part of a nimble dynamic team.

The company

Irish Studio is the leading digital media company in North America that serves the Irish, Irish American, and Irish Diaspora communities providing political, current affairs, food news, entertainment, and historical commentary to audiences throughout the world. Irish Studio is part of Studio Media, which includes PCD in Florida and Darwin CX in Toronto.

Irish Studio’s publication portfolio includes IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, and British Heritage Travel, as well as Irish Studio Travel, The IrishCenral Box, and Irish Heritage Tree. The successful candidate will work predominantly with IrishCentral but be flexible to support other teams within the company.

If you have a passion for Ireland, the Irish Diaspora, and enjoy a fast-paced and creative work environment then this is the role for you.

The role

Our ideal candidate, for IrishStudio and especially IrishCentral, will work directly with the commercial team to create entertaining, informative articles for our clients. You will also work closely with the Editorial team as a staff writer contributing to North America’s largest Irish website, covering topics including current affairs, to Irish roots, history, and entertainment.

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to join IrishCentral who is a self-starter, proactive, and operates well as part of our close-knit team.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Meeting with commercial leads to discuss the client's requirements and core messages and target audience.

- Familiarising themselves with the product, target audience, and competitor activities in the market.

- Brainstorming ideas and concepts with other members of the creative team.

- Writing various copy options to submit to clients. Reviewing progress, modifying copy until the client is satisfied.

- Contributing articles to the Editorial team’s ongoing projects

- Sourcing new original ideas for IrishCentral

- Assisting with Editorial planning and archiving

Requirements / skills:

- Ability to write concise, compelling copy and articles.

- Ability to handle multiple projects at the same time.

- Ability to work well as part of a team in a collaborative environment.

- Excellent attention to detail.

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

- Commercial awareness.

- High levels of creativity, imagination, initiative, and enthusiasm.

- Interest in commerce, popular culture, and new advertising trends and techniques.

Job Type: Permanent

Experience: Writing / Journalism position: 2 years (Preferred)

To apply for the position please email Editors@IrishCentral.com with the subject line "Copywriter / Journalist application".