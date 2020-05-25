In these times of uncertainty, as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, IrishCentral will strive to continue to bring you unique Irish stories from across the globe but now we’re asking for your help.

For a decade IrishCentral has been celebrating Irish culture, heritage, and Ireland itself while keeping its global audience up-to-date with news from home and the Irish communities around the world. Right now we’re asking you to make a small contribution and become a Friend of IrishCentral.



IrishCentral would like to call on our loyal readers to support us during these trying times. What we’re asking is that you pledge to give a monthly recurring donation to IrishCentral to help us continue our work during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Every donation big or small will make a huge difference to the IrishCentral community.

All Friends of IrishCentral will receive excluding newsletters sharing IrishCentral’s breaking editorial news and access to upcoming events and products ahead of their release.

As the Irish say, during this COVID-19 outbreak, “we’re all in this together” and together with the Friends of IrishCentral, we want to continue to bring Ireland to you.