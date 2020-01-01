Working in Ireland

When people think of the technology that is transforming the world around us, they think Silicon Valley and innovative startups. Few have Tramore, Co. Waterford on their radar.
Make the ultimate move, join you ancestors on Ireland’s shores and take in the craic, calm, wit and wisdom.
Are you traveling to Ireland for the first time? Check out these etiquette tips before you go!
The company already flies from Newark Airport in New Jersey to Dublin via Reykjavik but is set to add in the JFK route from April next year after high demand for flights to and from Newark.
Is Dublin the New EU hub for cybersecurity, technology, and banking for overseas companies?
Employers view job's market in favor of employees, while Finance continued to outperform every other sector.
Trump said Ireland was looking to cut its corporate ta rate from 12% to 8%. The Department of Finance said the rate is 12.5% and it's not changing.
WP29 want to make us more aware of our social media and enforce legislation which protects our information from potential employers.
CPL Ireland's tech specials gives advice on being specific as possible and making the move of your resume.
“As a bridge between the US, the UK and the EU, Ireland is somewhat of an island of calm in a sea of macro and micro economic troubles.”
Ireland’s Budget 2018’s impacts to wages is minimal – any changes should increase monthly pay nationwide.
Irish airline’s Dublin Summer Schedule largest ever long-haul program with 177,000 additional seats across the Atlantic.
Panti Bliss, Cartoon Saloon, Donal Skehan, and Chris O’Dowd among the many names featured at IrelandWeek LA this October.
Lessons from CPL Finance: A strong CV is what counts in bagging a top finance job.
Change, unlike peace, is not coming dripping slow, it’s hitting this city like a whirlwind - head home for the Belfast International Homecoming.
2017 has been a good year for Ireland - Nearly 20,000 jobs were created and the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%.
The fourth annual Belfast International Homecoming takes place October 4 – 6.
Ireland with a population of just 4.77 million could follow Gibraltar and Malta into iGaming domination.
During his summer vacation Alex Goodison built a Tinder-style app that allows you to swipe for the news you want.
Top tips on what to include and how to format your CV to get the pharma job interviews you want.
Kourtney Kardashian featured her son's Irish Fairy Door on Snapchat late last year, elevating the company's profile in the US.
Irish among the largest ethnic groups in Canada, new service opens up trade and tourism opportunities between Toronto and Ireland.
Avoid wasting time and limiting your opportunities. Learn how you can get more results with less work with CPL.
Family-owned book and art business’ star on the ascent as books bounce back and innovated team takes the helm.
Personalized, unique, and clearly highlight why you would be a good addition to a company – tips to a rocking job application.
