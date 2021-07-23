Show your appreciation to the female friendships you hold dear in your life by gifting them an Irish inspired present.

Women's Friendship Day is observed annually on the third Sunday of September. This year IrishCentral would like to honor that sentiment by declaring an Irish-American Day of Friendship, highlighting those bonds by recognizing simply that the Irish found a home in America while never once forgetting their homeland.

The influence of Ireland on America can be found in every facet of the country. The Irish were a notable presence in America from its earliest days, fighting heroically in the Revolution, and during the Diaspora transformed New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago each into a major metropolis creating vibrant communities built on Irish spirit.

In the USA, you find Irish ancestry on the screen with Grace Kelly and George Clooney, on museum walls with the art of Georgia O'Keefe, in the words of F.Scott Fitzgerald and Frank McCourt, in the voices of Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, in the footprints of the first man on the moon, and in the Oval Office in the White House. The pride of Irish -Americans runs deep with talent, devotion, and energy.

The Irish in America continue to celebrate their roots, making annual trips, visiting their favorite spots, enjoying all the tastes and sights that make Ireland so special in their hearts.

IrishCentral is not only your daily source for everything Irish, being aware during these trying times, put thought into action and created a way to deliver the best Ireland has to offer direct to your home, making certain that those unique products, available exclusively from the shelves of Ireland's most beloved shops can still be in your home to enjoy with the purchase of the IrishCentral Box, Summer Edition.

Your friends at IrishCentral made sure that our friends here in America could still stock up by offering an Irish treasure trove from Our Shore to Your Door. Isn't that what friends and caras are for?