That distinction matters when relatives in different countries compare what appears on their screens. A UK page listing casino bonus offers describes promotions for that market, not evidence that the same services have Irish approval. The language may be familiar across the Irish Sea, but eligibility and the legal position cannot be carried from one country to another.

What GRAI regulates and the licence timeline

GRAI's remit covers gambling in Ireland, including betting and gaming. Its powers are being introduced in stages, rather than through a single opening day covering every activity. The word “gaming” matters here because it is the licensing category relevant to casino games, distinct from betting on sporting events.

Remote betting licences and remote betting intermediary licences commenced on 1 July 2026. That was the start of licences taking effect, not simply an announcement that applications could begin. The initial phase covered betting online and by other remote means, including telephone services.

Gaming is following a separate path. In its latest notice on prescribed games, GRAI says draft regulations were notified to the European Commission on 19 November 2026. They concern the categories of games that a gaming licence may authorise. The notice gives an expected end to the standstill period of 22 February 2027, unless extended.

That is a procedural date, not a promise that online casino licences will become available that morning. GRAI's July announcement placed further licensing applications, including gaming, across 2027 and 2028 without giving a definite casino opening date. Treating the betting launch as approval for casino services would skip a whole stage of the reform.

What licensed operators must make clear about casino promotions

For consumers, the useful distinction is between explaining a promotion and deciding whether it may be offered at all. Clear small print cannot make a prohibited inducement permissible.

GRAI's published guidance on obligations says licensed businesses may offer inducements to the general public, but not to an individual or a specific group. Its examples rule out benefits selected for loyal customers and rewards linked to a customer's volume of betting. The guidance also leaves room for further regulations governing public offers.

That does not establish a set of approved Irish casino promotions. Gaming licensing has its own timetable, and the conditions applying when those licences arrive must be checked then.

Separately, anyone assessing a promotion needs to understand its wagering requirement: how much gambling is required before promotional funds or associated winnings become withdrawable under the terms. An expiry date matters too. Neither detail says anything about the likelihood of winning. These are consumer questions, not a claim that Ireland has adopted the UK's rules.

Advertising has its own restrictions. GRAI's guidance describes a ban on relevant advertising arrangements with broadcasters and specified media services between 5.30am and 9pm. The authority also warns that obligations take effect in phases. A provision appearing in the Act should not automatically be described as applying to every business today.

Irish politics and the gambling reform debate

The political test is moving from passing legislation to showing how it works. GRAI's July announcement set out protections for licensed remote betting customers, including a ban on accepting credit cards. It also identified the duty to close an account when requested. Those are practical changes against which enforcement can be judged.

For the diaspora, following Irish politics often means separating a national ambition from the machinery needed to deliver it. The forthcoming Irish unity forum on Capitol Hill, reported by this publication, reflects that wider interest in Ireland's political direction. Gambling reform is a separate debate, but it deserves the same attention to what has actually been implemented.

There is a danger in both directions. Describing the new regulator as merely a future project ignores licences already in force. Declaring the entire market settled ignores the gaming work still under way. Neither account helps a family trying to understand what has changed at home.

What to watch next for casino licensing

The next concrete marker is the European standstill period for the prescribed games regulations. Its expected February end may change, and completing that process would not itself issue a licence to any business.

After that, the useful announcements will be the opening of gaming applications and the conditions attached to licences. A reader in the United States should not mistake any of those Irish milestones for permission to use a service from an American address. Equally, a visitor returning to Ireland cannot establish availability from a UK comparison page.

For families discussing the changes across the Atlantic, the question is no longer whether Ireland will have a dedicated regulator. It has one. The question is when gaming customers will be able to identify the licence covering the particular service in front of them. Until that answer is published, a date for European scrutiny should stay exactly that, not become a casino launch headline.