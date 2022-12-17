A beautiful private island off the coast of West Cork is up for sale for just €500,000 ($531,000).

Editor's Note: Spanish Island is no longer for sale and is not on the market.

Located just a few minutes from Baltimore, Spanish Island is in a magnificent location on the West Cork coastline.

The 130-acre island can only be reached by boat or helicopter and houses the remains of an ancient Irish stone farmhouse.

The ruins are surrounded by a wide variety of fauna and flora, while the island also boasts a number of beautiful shingle beaches.

However, the island has no electricity or running water and will require extensive renovation before it can be lived on.

That said, the island makes up for its lack of amenities thanks to its natural beauty and prime location.

Spanish Island is an ideal location for sailing enthusiasts and is situated in the center of some of the best sailing and boating waters in Ireland.

The renowned Roaringwater Bay is located to the west and north of the island, while there are also extensive boating facilities available in Baltimore, which is just 15 minutes away by boat depending on the tide.

Vladi Private Islands has listed the island and said it has the potential to be transformed into a sailing or marine activity center, while homeowners can also develop it into a private estate.

Company director Pedro Arez told the Irish Daily Mail that the island is a "well-kept secret" among tourists who sail off the coast of West Cork.

"Although there is no electricity or running water, the island could easily be made habitable if the right owner was willing to invest," Arez told the Daily Mail.

Arez said the island also boasts a fascinating history, stating that pirates were known to frequent it in the past.

"Due to its proximity to the Gulf Stream, its climate isn't bad either, as it mostly stays sunny all year round."