This traditional Irish cottage in County Kerry is the definition of a perfect summer home on Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way.

Seana Thig, near Kells Bay Beach in Cahersiveen, is on the market for €420,000 ($495,000) and boasts spectacular, uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean, Dingle Bay, and the Dingle Peninsula.

Built in 1996, the two-bedroom cottage possesses all the charm of a traditional Irish cottage but boasts plenty of modern and convenient amenities.

The house is surrounded on all sides by jaw-dropping nature and wildlife, with beaches, mountains, and fields stretching in all directions from the quaint property.

Seana Thig cottage is also the second-last house in a quiet cul-de-sac, making it the perfect retreat for anyone who wants to swap fast-paced city life for Ireland's rugged and quiet southwest coast.

Inside the house, you'll find plenty of modern comforts.

The house boasts a large open plan kitchen and living room equipped with modern appliances, including a wood-burning stove, a fully-fitted kitchen, and several reclining armchairs.

All flooring in the cottage has been tiled and there is electric underfloor heating throughout the property; perfect for those cold and wintry nights.

Both bedrooms feature an en-suite bathroom and every single window in the house looks out on an absolutely spectacular view.

The cottage sits on 0.8 acres of land consisting of a broad range of flowers and plants, while there are also several terraces scattered around the property that would be ideal for a summer barbeque.

The terraces also serve as the perfect place to catch a sunset on a balmy summer evening.

In truth, the house is the ideal summer retreat. With pristine beaches and scenic walks all around you, it's hard to imagine a better way to spend your summer in Ireland.