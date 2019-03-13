Here are some quotations from John O’Donohue (1956-2008), an Irish scholar, poet and philosopher, and expert on Celtic spirituality.

This selection of his beautiful words focuses on gratitude and blessings:

“May you experience each day as a sacred gift woven around the heart of wonder.”

“Blessed be the gifts you never notice,

your health, eyes to behold the world,

thoughts to countenance the unknown,

memory to harvest vanished days,

your heart to feel the world’s waves,

your breath to breathe the nourishment

of distance made intimate by earth.”

“Take time to see the quiet miracles that seek no attention.”

“Keep something beautiful in your heart to survive difficult times and enjoy good times.”

“May dawn find you awake and alert,

approaching your new day with dreams, possibilities, and promises;

May evening find you gracious and fulfilled;

May you go into the night blessed, sheltered and protected;

May your soul calm, console and renew you.”

“May I live this day

compassionate of heart,

clear in word,

gracious in awareness,

courageous in thought,

generous in love.”

“So at the end of this day, we give thanks

For being betrothed to the unknown.”



* Mairead Geary came to America for one year 20 years ago. She now lives with her husband and children in Kentucky and is proud to be an American citizen. Read more on her blog here.

** Originally published in September 2015.