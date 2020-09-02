Despite big April birthday plans, the Irish German star and his Swedish Oscar-winning wife are spending the pandemic in her French hideaway.

Michael Fassbender and his Swedish Oscar-winning wife Alicia Vikander have been riding out the COVID storm at her holiday home in a rural part of France, the actress told the U.K. edition of Elle in a new interview. They’ve been enjoying fish “cooked on the BBQ, impromptu dancing in the kitchen and virtual poker nights with her family,” the magazine reports.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Alicia was working in France in March when the coronavirus changed the world, so she and Michael decamped to her French hideaway. Since they married in October of 2017 they’ve called Lisbon home.

They managed to celebrate Michael’s 43rd birthday on April 2 in colorful style, Alicia revealed.

Read more: Matt Damon living it up in Georgian mansion on return to Ireland

"It was actually a friend of ours who has a really cool kind of streetwear fashion brand. So he had given us these matching pink bowling shirts, so I thought that was a good time to wear them! We did it in the house, but yeah, we should be brave enough to wear them out in public next so!" she said.

The private couple – they rarely speak much about their relationship in interviews – might work together again, Alicia said, if they find the right project. They first met during the filming of the 2016 film The Light Between Oceans.

“I would love to work with him one day, but we’re very much individuals, which I love and I think is good in any relationship. We both take on parts because it’s a film that is right for us, so it would have to be the same if we were ever to work together again,” Alicia said.

Read more: Christy Moore to perform via live stream from Dublin in September