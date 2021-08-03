If you love listening to Irish music then the IrishCentral Spotify playlists were made for you.

We've curated an array of music-themed playlists for our readers to enjoy. Featuring The Gloaming, Dropkick Muprhys, Celtic Thunder and much more, check out some of the playlists you will find on our Spotify channel.

Read more The history and origins of traditional Irish music

The best Irish music from the movies

Irish music has been included in the soundtracks of many Hollywood movies over the years and for this playlist we've picked our favorites. You'll find the likes of 'I'm Shipping Up To Boston' by The Dropkick Murphys which featured several times in the Martin Scorsese film, The Departed.

Plus did you know that U2's song 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For' is played in the opening credits of the Runaway Bride starring Julia Roberts?

IrishCentral's Best Irish songs

Over two hours of our all-time favorite Irish songs. this playlist features Enya, Mundy, Celtic Woman and more. Take a listen and enjoy the phenomenal Irish talent and you never know you might discover a new song or two!

IrishCentral's St. Patrick's Day Playlist

The perfect playlist for the 17th of March. Take away the stress of choosing the music for your next St Patrick's Day get together by playing this playlist on the speakers, we guarantee you will have everyone in the Irish spirit!

Check out the IrishCentral Spotify channel for the full list of our playlists.